Tortola Pier Park pays share dividends
Investors in the cruise pier project’s landside development got a chance to receive an early Christmas present on Friday when Tortola Pier Park paid out dividends on the roughly $6.5 million in ...
UK bill would require public ownership registries

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May has been tight-lipped on the issue of public beneficial ownership registries since taking office in July, but some of her colleagues in parliament have begun...
NCL opens new cruise port in Belize

The Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line opened its newest destination for cruisers last month: Harvest Caye, a 75-acre resort-style island in Belize.
Diversity on display at Christmas event
The Virgin Islands may be a mere 59.2 square miles, but it is home to people from scores of different countries around the world.
Island Happenings (Dec. 22, 2016)

Today Golf: Captain Mulligan’s offers miniature golf daily from 11 a.m. Kids under 12 play for $7 on weekdays and $8 on weekends. Ages 12 and up play for $8 on weekdays and $10 on weekends. Call...
TEAM VI on target
Last weekend, a five-member team representing the Virgin Islands claimed victory in an archery competition in Nevis.
Basketball The Sea Cows Bay Basketball Committee will host the District Christmas Tournament for 9-12 and 13-14 year olds. Players are expected to represent the district where they reside. The...
