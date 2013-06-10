A fire last Thursday ravaged a large plot of bush at Chalwell Estate, but it was beaten back by the Virgin Islands Fire and Rescue Service before it could cause injuries or damage property.
Friday is the one-year anniversary of Nickera Smith’s disappearance, and police are still investigating her death.
Humans produce nearly 300 million tons of plastic each year, according to figures described in a new environmental documentary, A Plastic Ocean.
For Mya Walwyn, the Mister and Miss Senior Elmore Stoutt High School Pageant on Saturday was a chance to steal a little of the spotlight from her father, Education and Culture Minister Myron Walwyn.