C.W. General Maintenance and Caribbean Environmental Restoration Limited — two companies owned by Cliff Williams, a coach and former athlete in the Virgin Islands — were awarded contracts totaling more than $860,000 for improvements to the A.O. Shirley Recreation Grounds, the Recovery and Development Agency announced Friday. C.W. General Maintenance, which in November also signed a contract to dismantle the old Pockwood Pond incinerator, was awarded a $575,437.50 contract to supply, design and install stadium lighting, while Caribbean Environmental Restoration inked a $284,795.64 contract to repair the grandstand, gym and sick bay, the release stated.

“The contract signing signals the continued improvement of the territory’s premier training facility, which serves as the home to track-and-field events, the training ground for athletes, and the sports arena for soccer, rugby and football,” the agency stated.

These contracts come on the heels of other works that have been carried out as part of the broader A.O. Shirley Recreation Grounds project.

These include the installation of the track and fences ringing the track and the perimeter of the field, and the installation and outfitting of bathrooms with groundworks and draining capacities, the RDA noted.

The press release added that tenders will be released shortly for repairs to the grounds’ pavilion.